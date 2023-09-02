Hello User
Business News/ Science / Health/  Hyderabad reports spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases: Report

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 02:34 PM IST Livemint

Hyderabad sees a spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases with symptoms similar to adenovirus, influenza, and Swine Flu. No cause for alarm as the recovery rate is 100% within 5 days.

Hyderabad witnesses spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases.

Over the past few weeks, Hyderabad has been witnessing a spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases with symptoms similar to adenovirus, influenza, and Swine Flu. So far, it is being observed that the virus is only affecting either children or adults with comorbid conditions, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

However, health experts clarified that there is no cause for alarm due to its 100% recovery rate within a normal time period of five days. The most common symptoms of the virus include sore throat, dry cough, fever, runny nose, difficulty in breathing, and body pain.

Dr. Syed Abdul Aleem, Consultant - Pulmonology CARE Hospitals, Musheerabad, Hyderabad said, “We have been seeing an acute febrile viral illness for the past 6-8 weeks now and we have observed coryzal symptoms in these patients. This virus has been affecting 6-7 out of 100 people, and 50% of them are children."

“This is because the immunity of the children is not fully developed. The other 50% of patients are adults with comorbid lung diseases like COPD (also called smoker’s asthma), Post TB and Covid-destroyed lungs and asthma," Dr. Aleem said as quoted by HT.

He said the mystery virus may belong to COVID-19, Influenza, Adeno, or MERS, hence, suggested the tests including Covid RT-PCR, H1N1, H3N2, and Influenza A&B.

The expert said that they are catching the disease at an early stage and following a symptomatic treatment for the same. For treating patients with respiratory failure, doctors are using an anti-viral drug called ‘Oseltamivir’ which is giving good results from the patients, as per HT reports.

As precautionary measures for the mysterious virus, Dr. Aleem recommended covering the nose and mouth with the help of an N95 mask while coughing or sneezing, maintaining social distancing, proper sanitization, vaccination against influenza, etc.

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 02:34 PM IST
