Hydroxychloroquine flip-flop: Lancet expresses concern over safety risk study

NEW DELHI: Flip-flop over the use of hydroxychloroquine continued with The Lancet journal on Wednesday expressing concern about the observational study that showed risk from the anti-malaria drug in treating covid-19 patients.

Lancet's ‘express of concern’, which is a means to alert readers about the integrity of a paper, followed several scientific questions being raised about the data reported in the paper by its author Mandeep Mehra.

“Although an independent audit of the provenance and validity of the data has been commissioned by the authors not affiliated with Surgisphere and is ongoing, with results expected very shortly, we are issuing an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention," The Lancet’s editors said in a release.

The study, published on May 22 in the journal, had within a few days forced the World Health Organization to temporarily halt its Solidarity Trial for the repurposed anti-malaria drug subject to a review of the data they had collected, which drew some criticism from the Indian government.

The study in The Lancet had shown that the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine and its older form, chloroquine, are widely used in India for treatment of malaria, which prompted the Indian Council of Medical Research to defend its use amid safety concern. The ICMR has been providing a weekly dose of hydroxychloroquine to healthcare workers as prophylaxis, meaning use of the drug to prevent an infection rather than cure it.

Indian pharmaceutical companies, especially Ipca Laboratories and Zydus Cadila Ltd, are two of the world’s largest manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine, and the hype surrounding the repurposed anti-malaria drug had led the two companies to scale up production to allow for sufficient inventories for both the domestic market and exports.

Surgisphere, the firm that provided data for the observational study of 96,000 patients, has now come under scrutiny of researchers who have pointed to inconsistencies and mistakes in the data.

The Lancet had last week even issued a correction over the study over data, saying that one hospital self-designated as belonging to the Australasia should have been assigned to the Asia instead, following which Surgisphere had come out with its own clarification.

“While the data were accurate, we are providing The Lancet and updated table with unadjusted data to help resolve the confusion. There was no error in analysis, and none of the results of the paper are affected," the US-based firm had said.

The company said it is “working as quickly and carefully as we can" on the inquiries it has received from the scientific community and the media to ensure responses to satisfy their needs.

