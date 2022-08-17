Hypertension affects women more: study1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:25 AM IST
- After attaining 50 years of age, Indian women had more risk of developing hypertension than men
NEW DELHI : Indian women in their 50s are more likely to be hypertensive than men in the same age group, shows a study by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). Researchers at PHFI said theirs is the first study to comprehensively bust the myth that Indian men are at a higher risk of hypertension.