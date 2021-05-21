I am fully vaccinated. When do I need a booster?

The worst way to determine when boosters are needed would be to wait for infection rates to rise in vaccinated people. It would be the simplest way, of course, but it would be a bit late by then and thus not the best approach from a public health perspective. We’re seeing this happen now in the United Arab Emirates, where China’s Sinopharm shot was used. The infection level is rising despite a high degree of supposedly full vaccination, which suggests the possible need for a booster. The better way to do it would be to follow a cohort of vaccinated people of various ages, ethnicities and health conditions and conduct regular blood antibody analysis looking for neutralizing antibody levels to whatever variants are circulating around the world. But even better than that would be to not wait for any data and just give people a booster shot while we assess vaccines’ ability to neutralize variants. This is costly but likely the most effective way to reduce the public-health and economic impact.