I asked ChatGPT how to survive Delhi’s sweltering heatwave as an office-going professional — Its advice was spot-on

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "Orange Alert" for Thursday as daytime temperatures hovered between 46°C and 47°C. Worse, the night brought no relief—the city logged its warmest May night in 14 years on Thursday, refusing to drop below a stifling 31.9°C.
To combat the sweltering heat, I decided to run a little experiment: I asked ChatGPT how to survive the severe heatwave. The answers were highly logical, yet completely standard.
I am a 28-year-old working professional who lives in Delhi and goes to the office daily. Since the IMD has issued an orange alert for a heatwave in the city, please suggest practical ways in which I can protect myself from the heat.
To ensure the piece has high real-time relevance, keep in mind:
Dealing with daytime highs of 46°C to 47°C paired with an unprecedented night minimum of 31.9°C means your body is enduring relentless, 24-hour thermal stress.
At 28, your metabolic rate and daily professional commute put specific demands on your system. Because the nights are not cooling down, your body isn't getting its natural window to shed core heat, meaning systemic exhaustion builds up silently.
Here is a hyper-local, clinically grounded survival blueprint tailored to your daily routine in the city.
If you are travelling during peak hours or stepping out of office buildings into the ambient glare, you are exposed to rapid atmospheric shifts.
At these temperatures, you lose water and essential ions via insensible perspiration (sweat that evaporates instantly). Drinking pure water alone will dilute your blood plasma, triggering muscle cramps and profound fatigue.
With May nights refusing to drop below 32°C, your body cannot achieve deep REM sleep efficiently because your core temperature needs to drop by about 1°C to initiate deep rest.
As a young professional, it is easy to dismiss early signs as standard office fatigue. Monitor your body for these specific shifts:
|Phase
|Symptoms
|Action Required
|Heat Exhaustion
|Heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea, weakness, a weak but rapid pulse.
|Move to a cool room immediately. Sip ORS water. Apply wet towels to the skin.
|Heat Stroke (Emergency)
|Core temp above 40°C, dry/hot skin with no sweating, confusion, slurred speech, or fainting.
|Medical Emergency. The brain and organs are overheating. Call an ambulance or head immediately to one of the designated 5-bed "cool rooms" set up across Delhi's major hospitals.
Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only. It should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a licensed healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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