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I asked ChatGPT how to survive Delhi’s sweltering heatwave as an office-going professional — Its advice was spot-on

To combat the sweltering heat, I decided to run a little experiment: I asked ChatGPT how to survive the severe heatwave. The answers were highly logical, yet completely standard.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published21 May 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Women cover themselves amid the heatwave in New Delhi
Women cover themselves amid the heatwave in New Delhi (ANI)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "Orange Alert" for Thursday as daytime temperatures hovered between 46°C and 47°C. Worse, the night brought no relief—the city logged its warmest May night in 14 years on Thursday, refusing to drop below a stifling 31.9°C.

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To combat the sweltering heat, I decided to run a little experiment: I asked ChatGPT how to survive the severe heatwave. The answers were highly logical, yet completely standard.

Also Read | IMD issues 'severe' heatwave warning for Delhi, MP;

What I asked ChatGPT

I am a 28-year-old working professional who lives in Delhi and goes to the office daily. Since the IMD has issued an orange alert for a heatwave in the city, please suggest practical ways in which I can protect myself from the heat.

To ensure the piece has high real-time relevance, keep in mind:

  • Delhi is currently under a severe IMD "Orange Alert" with daytime temperatures hitting 46°C to 47°C.
  • The city just recorded its warmest May night in 14 years (minimum temperature refusing to drop below 31.9°C).

Here's how ChatGPT responded

Dealing with daytime highs of 46°C to 47°C paired with an unprecedented night minimum of 31.9°C means your body is enduring relentless, 24-hour thermal stress.

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At 28, your metabolic rate and daily professional commute put specific demands on your system. Because the nights are not cooling down, your body isn't getting its natural window to shed core heat, meaning systemic exhaustion builds up silently.

Here is a hyper-local, clinically grounded survival blueprint tailored to your daily routine in the city.

Also Read | Empty Bengaluru cafés leave netizens asking: Is Iran war making people ‘poor’?

Professional Commute: Shielding Your Thermostat

If you are travelling during peak hours or stepping out of office buildings into the ambient glare, you are exposed to rapid atmospheric shifts.

  • "Buffer Transition" Rule: Never walk straight from an 18°C centrally air-conditioned office block directly into a 46°C street. Your blood vessels cannot dilate fast enough, causing sudden blood pressure drops, dizziness, or intense headaches. Stand in a non-AC corridor or shaded lobby for 2 minutes to let your skin temperature adjust.
  • Physical Barrier: At 46°C, the ambient air is significantly hotter than your core body temperature (37°C). This means the wind blowing against your skin is actually transferring heat to you, rather than cooling you down. Cover your neck, face, and head completely with a breathable cotton gamcha or scarf, and wear UV-blocking sunglasses. If riding in an auto-rickshaw or walking, this barrier is mandatory to prevent thermal radiation absorption.
  • Active Post-Commute Cooling: When arriving at your destination, do not immediately drink ice-cold water. Instead, wash your wrists, the back of your neck, and your face with tap water. Your carotid arteries and radial arteries run close to the skin surface here; cooling these zones helps lower your core blood temperature quickly.

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Also Read | Ideas for cooling summer salads with an Indian twist

Dynamic Hydration: Cellular Electrolyte Balance

At these temperatures, you lose water and essential ions via insensible perspiration (sweat that evaporates instantly). Drinking pure water alone will dilute your blood plasma, triggering muscle cramps and profound fatigue.

  • 3-Litre Baseline + Osmotic Balance: Aim for 3.5 to 4 litres of fluid spread evenly across your waking hours.
  • Hydration Prescription: For every 2 bottles of plain water, consume 1 bottle of an electrolyte-rich fluid. Lean heavily on Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) if you have spent more than 30 minutes outdoors. For daily office hours, traditional alternates like unsweetened chaas (buttermilk) or panna work perfectly to restore sodium-potassium levels.
  • Vasoconstriction Triggers: Drastically cut back on high-caffeine energy drinks, strong coffee, and alcohol. Caffeine and alcohol are diuretics that flush fluids out of your system, but more importantly, they act as vasoconstrictors, narrowing your blood vessels and impairing your body's ability to dissipate heat through the skin.

Managing "Warm Night" Insomnia & Heat Buildup

With May nights refusing to drop below 32°C, your body cannot achieve deep REM sleep efficiently because your core temperature needs to drop by about 1°C to initiate deep rest.

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  • Pre-Bed Hydrotherapy: Take a lukewarm—not freezing cold—shower right before bed. A freezing shower causes your blood vessels to constrict, trapping core heat inside your internal organs. A lukewarm shower increases blood flow to the skin, allowing your body to dump heat into the environment.
  • Micro-Climate Workspace: If you face power cuts or volatile voltage drops at home, keep two cold gel packs or frozen water bottles wrapped in a towel in your freezer. If the AC fails at night, placing these packs directly under your armpits or against your groin area can safely cool your core circulation and prevent heat delirium.

Clinical Red Flags: Know When to Seek Help

As a young professional, it is easy to dismiss early signs as standard office fatigue. Monitor your body for these specific shifts:

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PhaseSymptomsAction Required
Heat ExhaustionHeavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea, weakness, a weak but rapid pulse.Move to a cool room immediately. Sip ORS water. Apply wet towels to the skin.
Heat Stroke (Emergency)Core temp above 40°C, dry/hot skin with no sweating, confusion, slurred speech, or fainting.Medical Emergency. The brain and organs are overheating. Call an ambulance or head immediately to one of the designated 5-bed "cool rooms" set up across Delhi's major hospitals.

Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only. It should not be considered medical advice. Please consult a licensed healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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