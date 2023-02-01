Ice-cream, bread, breakfast cereal among list of foods that increases cancer risk
- The study has found that consuming consuming ultra processed food increases risk of ovarian and brain cancer
Ultra processed food like mass produced bread, ice cream, breakfast cereals, ham and crisps are among the list of food that can cause cancer, according to a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund.
