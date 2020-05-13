India on Wednesday said it has accelerated the rollout of Solidarity trial, a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative spanning multiple countries, to find the best treatment options for covid-19 as early as possible.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said India has approved nine sites for the trial, which has procedures simple enough for even overloaded hospitals to participate. The trial has begun enlisting covid-19 patients across the country.

“The ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) is the national coordination site for the trial in India. Four potential anti-viral agents—remdesivir, chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir-ritonavir and lopinavir-ritonavir with interferon (1a)—are to be evaluated in the trial," said Dr Balram Bhargava, secretary in the department of health research and director general of ICMR.

By enrolling patients in multiple countries, the trial aims to rapidly find whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival with speed and scale.

“The required regulatory and ethical approvals have already been obtained and clinical trial sites have started to recruit patients in the trial," said Dr Sheela Godbole, senior scientist at NARI and India’s national coordinator for the Solidarity Trial.

According to the government, more than 100 countries have sought participation in the Solidarity Trial to find an early and effective treatment for covid-19. The participation of multiple clinical trial units/hospitals in multiple countries will ensure adequate enrolment of participants in the shortest possible time, the government said, adding this will help identify the right treatment options faster.

“Through this collaboration, Indian researchers and institutions will participate in a global initiative to find effective treatment options for covid-19. India plays a critical role in both research as well as in manufacturing once trials conclude successfully. WHO India is extending the required support to conduct the trial in India," said WHO representative to India Dr Henk Bekedam.

According to the government, India now has 900 dedicated covid hospitals with 179,882 beds (160,610 isolation beds and 19,272 ICU beds) and 2,040 dedicated covid health centres with 129,689 beds (119,340 isolation beds and 10,349 ICU beds), along with 8,708 quarantine centres and 5,577 covid care centres.

