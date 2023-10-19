ICMR completes trials for world's first injectable male contraceptive, data shows it's safe and effective
Indian Council of Medical Research completes clinical trials for world's first injectable male contraceptive
In a major breakthrough in the field of contraceptive and birth control, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) completed the clinical trials of the world's first injectable male contraceptive. The clinical trial showed that the method is safe and highly efficacious without any serious side effects.