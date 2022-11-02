ICMR picks 6 firms for monkeypox vaccines1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 12:06 AM IST
NEW DELHI : The Indian Council of Medical Research has selected six pharmaceutical firms to make monkeypox vaccines. These companies are: Serum Institute of India, Biological E, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hester Bioscience Ltd, Indian Immunologicals Ltd and Reliance Life Sciences.