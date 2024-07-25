ICMR releases 32 new treatment standards for treating common and serious diseases under five specialities
These 32 new standards are in addition to the 125 Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released across 23 specialities in 2019 and 2022 by the ICMR.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA) and WHO India, on Thursday released 32 new Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) for treating common and serious diseases under five specialities—cardiothoracic vascular surgery, paediatric cardiology, interventional radiology, neurosurgery, and orthopaedics.