These 32 new standards are in addition to the 125 Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released across 23 specialities in 2019 and 2022 by the ICMR.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA) and WHO India, on Thursday released 32 new Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs) for treating common and serious diseases under five specialities—cardiothoracic vascular surgery, paediatric cardiology, interventional radiology, neurosurgery, and orthopaedics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These 32 new standards are in addition to the 125 STWs the ICMR released across 23 specialities in 2019 and 2022 by the ICMR.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The ICMR introduces evidence-based STWs to enhance medical care consistency in India. These guidelines, created by national experts, promote optimal treatment practices, rational drug use, and efficient healthcare services. Each concise one-page document outlines key actions for physicians, ensuring uniform healthcare standards in India's public healthcare system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Volume-IV launch of Standard Treatment Workflows at ICMR, Prof Vinod Kumar Paul, member, NITI Aayog, said these vital tools have been the guiding light since inception, shaping a resilient future.

"These evidence-based and trusted workflows ensure that patients receive the right treatment, while standardisation helps healthcare professionals follow guidelines effectively. Transformative and reliable, they guarantee accurate patient care. Standardisation empowers healthcare professionals to easily adhere to guidelines, ensuring effective treatment protocols for all. Let's not just know but apply these STWs, instilling pride in India's healthcare system," he said.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary - Department of Health Research (DHR) and DG ICMR, emphasised the significance of these protocols, saying, “Standard protocols save lives and improve the quality of care. By incorporating these workflows into medical education from the beginning, we strengthen the foundation of our healthcare professionals. We also aim to disseminate these workflows to healthcare insurance companies, healthcare centres, central health systems, and medical professional bodies." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority (NHA), stated that the joint initiative with ICMR for the development of these workflows has been to broaden the specialities encompassed by the STWs. "Looking forward, specialities such as burn management, plastic surgeries, and polytrauma will take centre stage in our future efforts. Our aim is to persistently enhance patient care by covering a more diverse range of medical fields through our STWs," she added.

Dr Ashoo Grover, Senior Deputy Director General, Scientist G & Head Delivery Research at ICMR, highlighted the impact of these STWs, stating that by incorporating STWs into practice, physicians can provide targeted treatment while the public gains confidence in the healthcare system.

“The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) remains committed to advancing standardised and evidence-based care through the development and implementation of the Standard Treatment Workflows (STWs). These workflows not only empower healthcare professionals but also ensure the provision of high-quality care to patients across the country," ICMR said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}