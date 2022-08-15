ICMR shortlists 29 cos for monkeypox vax, kits

According to a government official, ICMR received applications from Serum Institute of India, Biological E, Haffkine Institute, Mumbai, and Indian Immunological Institute. “We received 31 applications from pharma companies till the last day of the bid. In our last meeting on Friday, we shortlisted 29 applications, but this does not mean they will all be part of the project. Documents will be verified and their experience will be evaluated before ICMR collaborates with them," said a senior ICMR scientist requesting anonymity. “It will take time to evaluate, then we will a do a formal agreement with them," he added.

