The Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) is developing a national covid-19 testing database for better understanding of the impact of tests in containing the pandemic.

The Union government has used case data extensively in predicting covid waves and its impact on the population.

The apex biomedical research body is now aiming to use test data to plan further policy interventions.

“The datasets will contain demographic, basic clinical and testing details of individuals tested for covid-19 across the country. The aim of the initiative is to get granular details about covid-19 tests, such as district, age, time, comorbidity and testing impact on disease management, so that future responses can be planned in terms of handling the pandemic," said Lokesh Kumar Sharma, senior scientist and coordinator, online processing and management system of ICMR’s extramural projects, informatics, systems and research management cell. “We aim to mine national covid-19 testing data sets with the primary objective of improving public health," he said.

To contain the spread of the virus, the government has been using data extensively to develop evidence-based policies—using data to identify and monitor hotspots and green zones. Even the decisions on lockdown measures and the easing of restrictions were finalized on the basis of evidence.

According to ICMR, testing data is being fed to the database through a web interface and application programming interface, and is being shared with states and national agencies through dashboards.

“We will support the scientists for three years and the scientists will have to work on harmonization and integration of covid data sources, integrated big data dashboards and visualizations, data security and confidentiality, and integrated digital tools for planning, disease spread and forecasting, biases and risks associated with the use of digital tools and technologies, multiomics data analysis," said Sharma.

India launched the digital data collection system on 23 March 2020 for covid. It has so far conducted more than 520 million cumulative covid-19 tests.

At least 8,665 laboratories are currently submitting testing data to the ICMR.

“We plan to make the centralized data available for analysis. It will contain individual details including age, gender, category, state and district. Testing details such as the date of sample collection, sample received by the lab, testing and data entry, laboratory details, CT values, test type, testing kit used, and self-reported symptoms and comorbidities, if any, at the time of testing," he said.

Meanwhile, India reported 42,909 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with 425 deaths. The active caseload was at 376,324, accounting for 1.15% of total positive cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.02%.

According to the covid-19 vaccination database, India’s cumulative vaccination count has crossed 630 million.

