ICMR to begin study to evaluate BCG booster dose for kids, adolescents

“All children will be household contacts of microbiologically confirmed pulmonary TB patients. Contacts of Multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB adults will also be included in the study. Both C-Tb skin test positive and negative children will be included. Similarly, both well-nourished and malnourished children will be included. All children will be followed up for 24 months post recruitment and the incidence of TB (all forms) will be compared between the groups. TB will be diagnosed as per the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) and Latent TB infection (LTBI) will be based on the C-TB skin test results.