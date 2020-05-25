ICMR to fight pandemics in future with covid database

“There is now a lot of crowding of humans with animals and birds in many areas of the world. This allows the virus to jump species and mutate to a novel virus. It also promotes virus mixing and re-assortment. Second, the world is getting smaller and international travel has increased manifold," said Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. However, now you can travel to any part of the world within the incubation period of most infections and take it to a new area, and if it not diagnosed in time, it will rapidly spread in there, he added.