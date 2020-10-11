If I catch covid-19, can I get the medications Donald Trump received?

The president got a dose of Regeneron’s drug, called REGN-COV2, because of a program that allows patients to take experimental drugs outside of clinical trials. It is in limited supply, and it is unlikely most people would be able to get the drug any time soon. The company said in a recent statement that it has only manufactured 50,000 doses, though it plans to have 300,000 available within a few months. That is roughly 1 dose for every 1,100 Americans.