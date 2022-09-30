IIT researchers identify proteins in saliva that can predict breast cancer

Researchers from IIT Roorkee have identified and validated three proteins found in saliva, which can predict metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Three salivary proteins that can predict the development of metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) have been identified and validated by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. A press release from the institute informed that the researchers have developed a process by which biomarkers for TNBC can be identified in saliva.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Three salivary proteins that can predict the development of metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) have been identified and validated by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. A press release from the institute informed that the researchers have developed a process by which biomarkers for TNBC can be identified in saliva.
The team's method of diagnosis is based on the fact that breast cancer patients have impaired salivary gland function. The release read, “Their protein composition is also altered. Thus, an effective biomarker can be obtained if the difference can be identified and quantified."
The team's method of diagnosis is based on the fact that breast cancer patients have impaired salivary gland function. The release read, “Their protein composition is also altered. Thus, an effective biomarker can be obtained if the difference can be identified and quantified."
Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women in India, according to the researchers, with more than 1.6 lakh cases and more than 80,000 fatalities annually.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women in India, according to the researchers, with more than 1.6 lakh cases and more than 80,000 fatalities annually.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
About 10 to 15% of all breast cancers are metastatic TNBC, the most aggressive form that does not respond to the usual hormonal and HER2-protein targeting drugs, they said.
About 10 to 15% of all breast cancers are metastatic TNBC, the most aggressive form that does not respond to the usual hormonal and HER2-protein targeting drugs, they said.
Kiran Ambatipudi, an associate professor in the department of bio-sciences and bio-engineering at IIT Roorkee, served as the team leader. The team included doctoral students Kuldeep Giri and Sudipa Maity.
Kiran Ambatipudi, an associate professor in the department of bio-sciences and bio-engineering at IIT Roorkee, served as the team leader. The team included doctoral students Kuldeep Giri and Sudipa Maity.
Ambatipudi said, "Delayed detection is the primary reason for the high morbidity rate of breast cancer patients in India. This necessitates the development of techniques that are not only non-invasive but also sensitive enough to detect cancers in their early stages."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ambatipudi said, "Delayed detection is the primary reason for the high morbidity rate of breast cancer patients in India. This necessitates the development of techniques that are not only non-invasive but also sensitive enough to detect cancers in their early stages."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What Is Triple-Negative Breast Cancer?
Triple-negative breast cancer is a kind of breast cancer that does not have any of the receptors that are commonly found in breast cancer.
What Is Triple-Negative Breast Cancer?
Triple-negative breast cancer is a kind of breast cancer that does not have any of the receptors that are commonly found in breast cancer.
The term triple-negative breast cancer refers to the fact that the cancer cells don’t have estrogen or progesterone receptors and also don’t make any or too much of the protein called HER2 (It is a protein that helps breast cancer cells grow quickly). The cells test "negative" on all 3 tests.
The term triple-negative breast cancer refers to the fact that the cancer cells don’t have estrogen or progesterone receptors and also don’t make any or too much of the protein called HER2 (It is a protein that helps breast cancer cells grow quickly). The cells test "negative" on all 3 tests.
These cancers tend to be more common in women younger than age 40, who are Black, or who have a BRCA1 (BReast CAncer gene 1) mutation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These cancers tend to be more common in women younger than age 40, who are Black, or who have a BRCA1 (BReast CAncer gene 1) mutation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is considered an aggressive cancer because it grows quickly, is more likely to have spread at the time it’s found. Moreover, it is more likely to come back after treatment than other types of breast cancer.
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is considered an aggressive cancer because it grows quickly, is more likely to have spread at the time it’s found. Moreover, it is more likely to come back after treatment than other types of breast cancer.