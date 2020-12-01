Ill-equipped doctors harming health policy

Government doctors are on the front line of health policy in India, but implementation has had mixed success on the ground. A study from Maharashtra finds that this is because doctors work under several constraints. As a result, they begin to care less about how they implement policy.

One constraint, for example, is the lack of resources, such as support staff for completing various outreach programmes in the community. This forces the doctors and staff to take shortcuts, which affects the quality of implementation.

One constraint, for example, is the lack of resources, such as support staff for completing various outreach programmes in the community. This forces the doctors and staff to take shortcuts, which affects the quality of implementation.

For the study, Sudha Ramani of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and her co-authors make use of a 2018 survey of doctors in around 20 primary health centres in rural Maharashtra. These centres are the first point of basic health services for many Indians.

Another complication for doctors is the organizational culture, which discourages them from taking ownership of tasks. They end up doing little more than just reporting. Going beyond the mandate is seen as a risk.

Also, top-down imposition of programmes holds little meaning for doctors. For one scheme, a doctor was asked to open bank accounts for all patients, but they didn’t feel this was part of their work and only monitored a few accounts.

On the whole, doctors find it difficult to fulfil the dual role of a doctor and a bureaucrat. The realization that they are unable to do justice to either role due to various constraints leads to a loss of motivation and poorer implementation.

To stop this loss of motivation, the authors recommend involving government doctors during policymaking so they don’t feel programmes are imposed top-down, and giving them more access to and control of resources. These steps will go a long way towards supporting and keeping them motivated.

