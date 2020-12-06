Immunity from vaccine takes a while to kick in

Haryana minister Anil Vij tested positive for covid, barely two weeks after receiving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin trial shot. In case he received a jab shot, and not placebo, the transition for immunity to kick in is similar to childhood vaccines. Mint looks into that and other parallels.

What all vaccines are given to kids in India?

The government’s universal immunization programme (UIP) covers around a dozen vaccine preventable diseases such as polio, measles, childhood tuberculosis and hepatitis B. The world’s largest vaccination programme covers 27 million newborns and 29 million pregnant women annually, providing around 400 million doses during the period. The cost of all the vaccines is borne by the government, with health ministry spending around ₹5,000 crore a year. The vaccination programme has been one of India’s prominent success stories, eliminating polio in 2014 and maternal and neonatal tetanus in the following year.

At what age are they administered and why?

Vaccinations are given to infants as soon as a day after birth to about 16 years of age. The duration of jab administration is based on many factors like how susceptible a person is during a particular age and the spread of disease. Some jabs such as those for Japanese Encephalitis are given in districts where the disease is endemic. For some ailments, vaccinations also depend on passive immunity provided by the mother passing on antibodies during birth. However, for covid-19 vaccines, as most children and young adults seem protected from the severe disease, authorities will especially target the elderly who are most at risk.

How long does immunity from such vaccines kick in?

The timing of immunity kicking in after the vaccine administration depends on many factors specific to the person, the disease and the platform on which the jab has been manufactured. Usually, immunity against childhood vaccines kick in around 3-4 weeks after the dose, experts said. For Bharat Biotech’s covid vaccine, the firm said it is two weeks after the second dose.

What form of infra is deployed under UIP?

The government uses a chain of 150,000 sub-centres, 29,000 jab cold-chain points, including hospitals and other facilities, as well as 736 district vaccine stores. The cold-chain points have around 83,000 refrigerators and freezers to store those vaccines. Most of these use refrigerators that can store these vaccines at 2 to 8 degree Celsius, with deep-freezers capable of storing doses at -20 degree Celsius. However, there are no ultra-low temperature freezers for -70 degree Celsius, which is needed for Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

What kind of UIP-based plans are being used?

The government plans to use the UIP system to provide covid-19 vaccines to people even as it continues childhood vaccinations under it. However, there has been a slowdown in doses provided under UIP, which has freed up capacity, and probably even finances, for the covid-19 vaccination programme. The government is also working on a covid-19 vaccine intelligence network (CoVIN). The system digitizes jab stock management, logistics and tracks temperature. CoVIN will also have a database of the earlier beneficiaries of the jab.

