Immunity from vaccine takes a while to kick in

Vaccinations are given to infants as soon as a day after birth to about 16 years of age. The duration of jab administration is based on many factors like how susceptible a person is during a particular age and the spread of disease. Some jabs such as those for Japanese Encephalitis are given in districts where the disease is endemic. For some ailments, vaccinations also depend on passive immunity provided by the mother passing on antibodies during birth. However, for covid-19 vaccines, as most children and young adults seem protected from the severe disease, authorities will especially target the elderly who are most at risk.