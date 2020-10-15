Home >Science >Health >Important that Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V cleared by WHO: UN
Stephane Dujarric de la Riviere, left, spokesperson for the United Nations. (AP)
Stephane Dujarric de la Riviere, left, spokesperson for the United Nations. (AP)

Important that Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik-V cleared by WHO: UN

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 06:09 AM IST ANI

  • Any vaccine for the coronavirus disease, including Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, must be cleared by WHO, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said
  • In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at the UN General Assembly offered to provide free Sputnik-V vaccines to all UN staff worldwide

New York: Any vaccine for the coronavirus disease, including Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, must be cleared by the World Health Organization, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at the UN General Assembly offered to provide free Sputnik-V vaccines to all UN staff worldwide.

"Those discussions are ongoing," Dujarric said when asked about Russia's offer. "For us, it's important that any vaccine be cleared by the WHO, but discussions are ongoing."

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the vaccine against COVID-19, created by the Gamaleya Institute. Phase 3 clinical trials were launched in Moscow on September 7.

A total of 40,000 volunteers are due to take part in the tests and as many as 10,000 of them will receive a placebo.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The change is part of a slate of new policies around public health information from Google’s massive video service (REUTERS)

YouTube to Pull Clips Questioning Authorities on COVID-19 Vaccines

1 min read . 14 Oct 2020
Around the world, dozens of Covid-19 vaccines are in human clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people. (AP)

After Sputnik V, Russia registers second coronavirus vaccine, announces Putin

2 min read . 14 Oct 2020
People wearing masks walk with shopping bags inside a mall

A healthy young person might have to wait until 2022 for covid vaccine: WHO

2 min read . 05:10 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

Vladimir Putin says Russia's handling of coronavirus is superior to US

2 min read . 14 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout