Corbevax can be used as booster for Covishield, Covaxin

“Based on the scientific evidence, global practices and recommendations of domain knowledge experts, it has now been decided to further redefine the precaution dose administration under covid-19 vaccination programe. It is to convey that Corbevax will be available as precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years of age. This enables use of Corbevax heterologous covid-19 vaccines for precaution dose administration in this age group," Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, communicated to all states/UTs in a letter seen by Mint.

