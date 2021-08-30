In covid battle, urban middle class reposes trust in Ayurveda

While Ayurveda as a medicinal system may not discriminate against people of different faiths or political alignments, the discourse around it has acquired political hues in recent years, with the right wing linking it to a glorious Hindu past. Some proponents such as Ramdev have openly backed the BJP in the past. This may have led to a polarization of views around the subject, with Hindus and BJP supporters far more likely to express faith in Ayurveda.