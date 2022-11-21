In first wave, over two-thirds of patients developed long Covid-19: Study

The study also found that nearly 60% of hospitalized Covid-19 patients and 68% of their non-hospitalized counterparts seen at two healthcare centers in Madrid, early in the pandemic reported still having at least one symptom two years later.
A new study on coronavirus infection revealed that more than two-thirds of non-hospitalized infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the first wave of the pandemic developed long Covid, according to the research published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
It reinforces the hypothesis that long Covid-19 symptoms are not correlated with infection severity alone, as per PTI reports.
According to the news agency PTI, the study was led by researchers at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos from March 2020 to April 30, 2020, among 360 hospitalized and 308 non-hospitalized, randomly selected Covid-19 patients, with telephone follow-up two years later.
Researchers informed that the most common symptoms during the acute infection were fever, shortness of breath, muscle pain, and cough. They added that a greater proportion of hospitalized patients than outpatients had shortness of breath, while the opposite was true for loss of smell.
However, there were no significant differences in post-Covid-19 symptoms between the two groups, although hospital patients showed slightly more anxiety than outpatients, PTI reported.
They further warned that the lack of inclusion of uninfected controls limited their ability to evaluate the link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and overall and specific Covid-19 symptoms at two years.
"Current evidence supports that long Covid will require specific management attention independently of whether the patient has been hospitalized or not," the researchers added.
Recently, another study published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, has shown that a patient of Covid -19 might witness the reactivation of latent diseases in their body following previous infections, particularly in people with chronic fatigue syndrome.
The origin or cause of this diseases in a patient has not been defined yet, however, the study has said that the onset in most cases follows a viral or bacterial infection.
