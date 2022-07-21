In India, less than one in four aware of symptoms of brain stroke: Survey

Every year, approximately 1.8 million people in India suffer from a brain stroke, which is the second most common cause of death after coronary artery disease
NEW DELHI: Less than one in four in India are aware of the symptoms of a brain stroke, according to the findings of a nationwide survey conducted by a pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim, India
The survey report, released on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day, interviewed 4,742 people in the age group 25-60 years of age across 12 cities including metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune between September and October last year.
“Around 70% of the respondents who remembered the term ‘brain stroke’ recorded only 20% on awareness of risk factors, symptoms, and only 10% were aware about diagnostic procedures and treatment options," as per the report.
The survey crucially reveals that the brain stroke literacy on FAST (Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time) symptoms is low across geographies, with only 4% of respondents in the north zone aware of all the symptoms, followed by west (5%), south (9%), and east (31%).
“About 25% of the respondents recalled only 2-3 FAST symptoms and the results were particularly weak in the lower socio-economic groups and mini-metros," the report added.
“Brain stroke is a serious medical emergency which could result in devastating disabilities. In a country like India, where its incidences are on the rise, addressing an episode of brain stroke in a timely manner can go a long way," said Dr. Shraddha Bhure, medical director, Boehringer Ingelheim, India.
The incidence of brain stroke is on the rise. Every year, approximately 1.8 million people in India suffer from a brain stroke, which is the second most common cause of death after coronary artery disease. According to Lancet Global Health, brain stroke resulted in 6.55 million deaths worldwide in 2019. The corresponding figure for India was 6,99,000 deaths which account for nearly 7.4% of the total deaths in the country.