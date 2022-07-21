In India, less than one in four aware of symptoms of brain stroke: Survey

The incidence of brain stroke is on the rise. Every year, approximately 1.8 million people in India suffer from a brain stroke, which is the second most common cause of death after coronary artery disease. According to Lancet Global Health, brain stroke resulted in 6.55 million deaths worldwide in 2019. The corresponding figure for India was 6,99,000 deaths which account for nearly 7.4% of the total deaths in the country.