Nearly half of the participants exhibited mild to moderate depression, with more than 70 per cent ranging from mild to severe depression. Seventy percent of participants experienced mild to severe anxiety, and slightly more than 30 per cent could potentially meet DSM-IV-TR criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Two hundred ninety-four responses were collected and validated based on the inclusion/exclusion criteria used in the surveys. Participants ranged from 18 to 28 years old.