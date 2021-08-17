India achieves highest single-day covid-19 vaccinations

Uttar Pradesh became the first state where more than five crore people have taken at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, the UP government said. On the contrary, Maharashtra lags behind with 5.01 crore doses delivered, so far. The vaccination numbers in Rajasthan stand at 3.82 crore, West Bengal has vaccinated around 3.46 crore people, in Tamil Nadu only 2.71 crore vaccine doses have been given and Kerala has vaccinated only 2.46 crore of its population.

