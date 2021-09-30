India aims to produce mRNA Covid-19 vaccine this year

Gennova’s candidate, known as HGCO19, is funded in part by the government and is being developed in conjunction with Seattle-based HDT Bio Corp. The vaccine’s key feature, Chief Executive Sanjay Singh, said, is that it can be stored between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), making it more manageable for easy distribution in low-and middle-income countries where storage and logistics can be a challenge. The mRNA vaccines developed by Moderna and by Pfizer with Germany’s BioNTech SE have to be stored at supercooled temperatures.