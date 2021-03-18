India backs Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after WHO outweights benefits over risks

NEW DELHI: India has decided to continue using the vaccine co-developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca even as several European countries have suspended the administration of the shots following concerns over blood clotting disorders.

In India, the vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name Covishield.

“There has been no “signal of concern" about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and inoculations will continue with “full vigour"," Dr VK Paul NITI Aayog’s Member (Health) said.

This follows World Health Organization experts on Wednesday urging countries to continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine even as they said they were looking into the safety of the shots after a number of countries suspended its use over health fears.

The European Medicines Agency has also advised countries to continue using the vaccine, saying there was no link with clots.

Clearing India’s stand on the issue issue, Paul said a group of experts from the country "are tracking the information that’s available to us in a very systematic manner, and I again assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard."

“Vaccination against covid-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally," WHO has said.

“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunisation," it said adding that this does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place.

India started its covid-19 vaccination drive with Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and Covishield on 16 January.

