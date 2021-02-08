India has become the fastest country to vaccinate 6 million beneficiaries against covid-19, the union health ministry said on Monday. While USA took 26 days to reach this mark, the UK took 46 days, India achieved the feat in fastest 24 days.

Over 60,35,660 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 1,24,744 sessions, as per the provisional report available with the union health ministry. These include 54,12,270 healthcare workers and 6,23,390 frontline workers. Total 2,23,298 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday alone, the 24th day of nationwide covid-19 vaccination in 8,257 sessions.

According to the data available with the union health ministry, 11 States/UT have vaccinated more than 65% of the registered healthcare workers. 11 States/UTs have reported less than 40% coverage of vaccinating healthcare workers. These are- Delhi, J&K, Ladakh, Punjab, D&NH, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Puducherry. Ten States account for 75.12% of the total beneficiaries vaccinated today.

“Total 29 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0005% of the total vaccinations. Of the 29 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died. In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from B/L Facial Palsy has been hospitalized at Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananathpuram, Kerala and is stable," the union health ministry said in a statement.

“Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In last 24 hours, one death has been reported of a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh," the health ministry said adding that none of these deaths have been causally linked with covid-19 vaccination. The government further said that no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation or death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

“India has one of the highest Recovery Rate in the whole world. The positive cases are also declining and stand at 1.48 lakh as of today. From 1 lab in January 2020, we now have 2373 labs. We have a capacity to conduct more than a million tests a day. We have completed 20 Crore cumulative tests," Harsh Vardhan, union health minister said.

“We have also started vaccinating the frontline workers from the month of February," he said.

The nationwide covid-19 vaccination program was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16th January. Vaccination of the frontline workers commended from 2nd February.

Meanwhile, India continues to record covid-19 cases and deaths.

11,831 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country with 84 deaths. 11,904 new recoveries were registered in the same period. The country’s active cases remained at 1,48,609 comprising of 1.37% of the total positive cases.

Following the national trend, States/UTs have also shown a significant decline in their active caseload. Maharashtra has shown the maximum decline of active cases in the last month, followed by Uttar Pradesh, the government data shows.

“5 States account for 81% of the total active caseload of the country. Two States, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for 70% of the total active cases of India," said the health ministry in a statement.

According to union health ministry, 17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, J&K, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Assam. The total tally of covid-19 cases climbed to 1,08, 46,092 and toll mounted to 1,55,159.

