“Total 23 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in the hospital while 14 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In last 24 hours, one death has been reported of a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh," the health ministry said adding that none of these deaths have been causally linked with covid-19 vaccination. The government further said that no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation or death is attributable to vaccination, till date.