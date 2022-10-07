India begins study on animal-to-human transmission of lumpy virus

India begins study on animal-to-human transmission of lumpy virus2 min read . 12:11 AM IST
- Scientists at the ICMR have started collecting samples from cattle infected with the virus
NEW DELHI :Government scientists have launched a study on whether lumpy virus, which has killed 60,000 head of cattle, can also be transmitted to humans.
Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have started collecting samples from cattle infected with the virus.
However, there has been no evidence so far of animal-to-human transmission of this disease.
Scientists are also trying to understand whether the milk from infected cattle can infect humans.
Since being detected in Gujarat in April, the virus has now spread to 18 states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. So far, nearly 1.6 million lumpy virus cases have been reported among cattle.
The lumpy skin disease mainly affects cows, with the virus belonging to the Capripoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family.
“We have been approached by some veterinary groups on this issue. We have initiated research on lumpy virus outbreak in cattle and our team has started to collect samples from the Maharashtra region and will expand the coverage to other parts," said a senior scientist aware of the matter.
“But as per evidence available as of now, lumpy virus does not seem to be a zoonotic disease (which are transmitted from animals to humans). The disease is new to us, so we are trying to examine all relevant facts related to the disease," the scientist added.
Researchers at ICMR’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, said that cattle across the country have been infected.
“Lumpy virus in cattle has become endemic in the country. As of now, there is no zoonotic link. However, if the raw milk of infected cow is consumed by its calf, then it can infect the calf too. The symptoms are fever, fatigue and rashes all over the body of the bovine," said Dr K. P. Singh, joint director, IVRI.
Singh said IVRI is collecting samples from various states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for research purposes.
“Every day, we are getting around 50 samples. So far, we have tested 850 samples, out of which 300 were positive. But there is no evidence that lumpy virus can infect humans too," said Singh.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that India has developed the first indigenous vaccine, Lumpi-ProVacInd, to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease.
The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).
“This newly manufactured vaccine has not come in the market yet. We are in the process of transferring the technology to a company and this is likely to take some time," he said.
As of now, goat pox vaccine is being administered to farm animals, which, according to experts, offers complete protection from the disease.