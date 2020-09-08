Home >Science >Health >India considering Russia's request for Phase 3 trial, production of covid vaccine
India considering Russia's request for Phase 3 trial, production of covid vaccine

Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 05:13 PM IST

  • In August, Russia had registered its first vaccine candidate against covid

The Indian government is considering the request of Russian government for holding phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V covid vaccine in the country and also manufacturing of the vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

The Indian government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement, he said.

Dr Paul heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

In August, Russia had registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after completing early-stage human trials.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials in Russia. The Sputnik V vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published last week by The Lancet medical journal.

The Sputnik-V vaccine is administered in two doses, with each based on a different vector that normally causes the common cold: human adenoviruses Ad5 and Ad26

Russian Health minister Mikhail Murashko has said Russia will start mass-inoculation from November or December, with a focus on high-risk groups.

Over half a dozen drugmakers are already conducting advanced clinical trials, each with tens of thousands of participants.

In India, three vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials, including the Oxford vaccine. (With ANI inputs)

