The Indian government is considering the request of Russian government for holding phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V covid vaccine in the country and also manufacturing of the vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

The Indian government is considering the request of Russian government for holding phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V covid vaccine in the country and also manufacturing of the vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog.

The Indian government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement, he said.

The Indian government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a very special friend of this nation, and on both the tracks there has been significant movement, he said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Dr Paul heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

In August, Russia had registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, after completing early-stage human trials.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials in Russia. The Sputnik V vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published last week by The Lancet medical journal.

The Sputnik-V vaccine is administered in two doses, with each based on a different vector that normally causes the common cold: human adenoviruses Ad5 and Ad26

Russian Health minister Mikhail Murashko has said Russia will start mass-inoculation from November or December, with a focus on high-risk groups.

Over half a dozen drugmakers are already conducting advanced clinical trials, each with tens of thousands of participants.

In India, three vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials, including the Oxford vaccine. (With ANI inputs)

Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker