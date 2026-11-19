New Delhi: India has initiated regulatory reforms to combat rising drug-resistant infections and eliminate supply chain vulnerabilities across its pharmaceutical sector.

As part of the plan, the Union Health Ministry has proposed four key changes to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules of 2019 and the Drugs Rules of 1945, the government said on Thursday.

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The measures assume significance for India’s $60 billion pharmaceutical market, which is recognized as the “pharmacy of the world” for its supply of low-cost generic medicines and vaccines.

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Under the proposed change to clinical trial rules issued on 6 November, all antimicrobial medicines will be classified as “new drugs.” This addresses concerns over state regulators granting manufacturing licences for antimicrobials without adequate testing to check how the medicine is absorbed by the body and how long it remains stable.

Prior approval needed Manufacturers must now obtain prior approval from the central drug regulator before applying for a state manufacturing licence. The health ministry clarified that this rule will only apply going forward.

“Manufacturing licences already granted will remain valid, and existing licence holders will not be required to reapply for permission under the proposed amendment,” the ministry said. “The proposal is intended to serve as an additional regulatory safeguard against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by strengthening oversight of antimicrobial products and ensuring appropriate scrutiny of their quality, safety and efficacy before the grant of new manufacturing licences.”

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Noting that substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety, the ministry added that the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration underscored tackling drug resistance by coordinating human, animal and environmental health.

“The measure is part of the government's broader efforts to promote the responsible use of antimicrobials, safeguard patient safety and address the growing public health challenge of AMR,” it said.

Wholesale licence, storage The ministry also proposed three updates to the Drugs Rules of 1945. First, through a draft notice dated 2 November, a separate licence will replace the common wholesale licence for raw drug ingredients. Approved by the government's top drug advisory panels, the rule requires bulk drug sales to be supervised by a qualified expert and the handling of sensitive substances, including narcotics and psychotropic drugs, to be tracked.

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Existing wholesalers will have until their current licence expires or 12 months after the rule is finalized to comply.

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Second, the ministry proposed making strict storage and distribution guidelines mandatory. Developed by the central drug regulator, these standards aim to preserve medicine quality and enable tracking from the factory to the patient, preventing spoilage, contamination, counterfeiting and illegal diversion.

Third, through a draft notice dated 6 November, the ministry proposed relaxing certain factory-upgrade rules for makers of medical gases, empty gelatin capsules and disinfectant fluids. Following expert panel recommendations from February 2026, it continues earlier exemptions suited to their specific manufacturing processes without lowering quality standards.

All draft proposals are open for public feedback before finalization.

About the Author Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining...Read More ✕ Priyanka Sharma Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.



Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.



Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.