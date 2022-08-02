India detects eight cases of monkeypox: Mandaviya

India detects eight cases of monkeypox: Mandaviya1 min read . 08:45 PM IST
- Mandaviya said that the centre has constituted a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines
NEW DELHI :India has reported eight cases of monkeypox so far, the union health minister Mansukh Madaviya said on Tuesday. He added that five patients with monkeypox had a foreign travel history.
NEW DELHI :India has reported eight cases of monkeypox so far, the union health minister Mansukh Madaviya said on Tuesday. He added that five patients with monkeypox had a foreign travel history.
Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said that the centre has constituted a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines.
Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Mandaviya said that the centre has constituted a national task force to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines.
“The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has successfully isolated the monkeypox virus and an expression of interest has been floated for research institutions, vaccine and diagnostic kits manufacturers in India to take the virus strain for further research to develop a vaccine in the country," Mandaviya stated in the Rajya Sabha.
According to the health minister, airport and port health officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and undertake rigorous health screening of incoming international passengers. Meanwhile, ICMR’s apex lab National Institute of Virology, Pune has been designated as a referral laboratory for testing suspected cases. In addition, 15 other ICMR-VRDL (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) network laboratories have been optimised to undertake diagnostic testing for monkeypox disease.
The union health minister said that till 27th July, WHO has reported 18,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox globally from 78 countries and five deaths till
The government has deployed central teams to the affected states and districts in order to assist in control and containment efforts by state authorities.
Globally, the first case of monkeypox was detected in May.