India detects first case of Monkeypox, health ministry rushes a team to Kerala2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 08:45 PM IST
- The central team will assist the Kerala health department in containing the outbreak
NEW DELHI : India has reported first laboratory confirmed case of Monkeypox in Kerala from Kollam district after which union health ministry has rushed a multi-disciplinary team of experts to collaborate with the state health authoritites in instituting public health measures, the union health ministry informed on Thursday.