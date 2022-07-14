India detects first case of Monkeypox, health ministry rushes a team to Kerala

“The Central team to Kerala comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. RML Hospital and senior official from the health ministry along with experts from regional office of Kerala government. The team shall work closely with the state health departments and take a stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs," stated health ministry in a statement.

