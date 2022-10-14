India  detects Omicron BF.7 case, experts advise caution

NEW DELHI :A new threat from the fast-mutating and more virulent Omicron variant BF.7 was reported after the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre detected the first case of the sub-variant in India.
Public health experts have advised caution, as the variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are reportedly behind the recent surge in covid-19 cases in China, which forced authorities to impose fresh lockdowns across provinces. The Omicron sub-variants have greater transmissibility, experts said.
People must continue to follow covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid a surge in cases now that India is witnessing a declining trend in fresh covid cases and fatalities.
“BF.7 has been found in India but panic should not be created because it is from Omicron’s family. Omicron did not created any havoc in India unlike other countries. We are observing the variants and its dynamic. Our Indian population is vaccinated, have build up good immunity. We appeal people to wear masks, avoid gathering and follow hand hygiene," said Dr Madhavi Joshi, senior scientist at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.
“Global initiatives on sharing avian influenza data (GISAID) from India is showing the first BF. 7 sequence submitted from Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. However, no sequence is available for variant BF.5.1.7. This means that cases are in India, but it is not a panic situation for us," said a senior scientist at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology, Pune, requesting anonymity.
With more than 300 Omicron variants in circulation in India, scientists are constantly monitoring the trend of covid cases. “Primarily, at this stage, we should continue to monitor the number of hospitalizations and deaths. New variants will continue to emerge. As of now, there’s nothing to worry, but people must continue to follow covid-appropriate discipline as we have doing for the last two years. The next two to three weeks are crucial. Covid-19 is still around, and new variants are being reported in different parts of the world. Obviously, we cannot remain unscathed from them. So, we need to be careful as festivals are a few days ahead," said Dr N.K. Arora, chairman, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI). India reported 2,678 covid cases in the last 24 hours, and active cases stood at 26,583, health ministry data showed. Since the coronavirus outbreak, India has reported more than 44.6 million covid cases and 528,857 deaths.
“This Omicron variant has the tendency to mutate very fast. It started as BA.1 and reached to BF.7, but now our population has greater immune response due to extensive vaccination. Till we do not have a hospitalization and death data of this new variant BF.7, we don’t have to worry much. We need to first determine whether it is a variant of concern... because this new variant is from ‘Omicron’ family. Panic is not the solution. People should continue covid preventive measures and complete vaccination doses," said Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, national co-chair, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Queries sent to the union health ministry did not elicit any response.
