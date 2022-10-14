India  detects Omicron BF.7 case, experts advise caution

With more than 300 Omicron variants in circulation in India, scientists are constantly monitoring the trend of covid cases. “Primarily, at this stage, we should continue to monitor the number of hospitalizations and deaths. New variants will continue to emerge. As of now, there’s nothing to worry, but people must continue to follow covid-appropriate discipline as we have doing for the last two years. The next two to three weeks are crucial. Covid-19 is still around, and new variants are being reported in different parts of the world. Obviously, we cannot remain unscathed from them. So, we need to be careful as festivals are a few days ahead," said Dr N.K. Arora, chairman, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI). India reported 2,678 covid cases in the last 24 hours, and active cases stood at 26,583, health ministry data showed. Since the coronavirus outbreak, India has reported more than 44.6 million covid cases and 528,857 deaths.

