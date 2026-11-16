India to send drug inspectors to WHO headquarters in Geneva for regulatory training

NEW DELHI: India will its drug inspectors to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva starting next year to pick up best practices and align its pharmaceutical oversight with international benchmarks as New Delhi works to address gaps in its quality scrutiny, according to the two officials and three regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.
The move is significant for India’s $60 billion pharmaceutical market, widely known as the pharmacy of the world for its low-cost generics and vaccines, as it seeks to allay apprehensions about the quality of drugs manufactured in the country. This is against the backdrop of suspected contamination of Indian-made cough syrups in The Gambia and Uzbekistan in 2022, and child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to spurious syrups.