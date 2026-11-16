India to send drug inspectors to WHO headquarters in Geneva for regulatory training

NEW DELHI: India will its drug inspectors to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva starting next year to pick up best practices and align its pharmaceutical oversight with international benchmarks as New Delhi works to address gaps in its quality scrutiny, according to the two officials and three regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.
NEW DELHI: India will its drug inspectors to the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva starting next year to pick up best practices and align its pharmaceutical oversight with international benchmarks as New Delhi works to address gaps in its quality scrutiny, according to the two officials and three regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.
The move is significant for India’s $60 billion pharmaceutical market, widely known as the pharmacy of the world for its low-cost generics and vaccines, as it seeks to allay apprehensions about the quality of drugs manufactured in the country. This is against the backdrop of suspected contamination of Indian-made cough syrups in The Gambia and Uzbekistan in 2022, and child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to spurious syrups.
The move is significant for India’s $60 billion pharmaceutical market, widely known as the pharmacy of the world for its low-cost generics and vaccines, as it seeks to allay apprehensions about the quality of drugs manufactured in the country. This is against the backdrop of suspected contamination of Indian-made cough syrups in The Gambia and Uzbekistan in 2022, and child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly due to spurious syrups.
Regulators from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), headed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), are expected to visit WHO’s headquarters on a rotational basis for about six months, starting 16 February 2027.
CDSCO initiated the selection process following a formal request from the WHO Prequalification Unit (WHO-PQT) inviting nominations for an inspector to join its Geneva team for “a period of six months (less one day).”
“This country capacity building programme is specifically designed for regulators from priority member-states to enable them to expand their technical competencies through hands-on participation in prequalification activities,” WHO said in a communication to CDSCO.
The selected regulators will be engaged in daily activities of the prequalification teams and develop an understanding of how WHO-PQT performs its functions, it said.
“This programme is part of the continuous efforts of WHO to strengthen National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs). This rotation represents a great opportunity for the candidate, the NRA, and the region for capacity development, especially hands-on experience in various regulatory functions and the working procedures of WHO-PQT,” the global health body said.
The position is “time-limited with no possibility of extension so that national regulators can benefit from this initiative each year,” it said.
Three officials selected
“The key area where India needs to upgrade itself is improving the scrutiny of practices, thorough document reviews and inspections in line with global benchmarks. This is not a routine exercise; a similar review was last conducted prior to the covid-19 pandemic, over five years ago. For this current exercise, three officials have been selected,” said an official familiar with the matter.
Queries emailed to the health and family welfare ministry spokesperson and the DCGI’s office on 12 November and WHO on 15 November remained unanswered till publishing time.
Viranchi Shah, national spokesperson of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, said pharma regulations are changing as science develops, warranting upgrades in approach.
“While half of our exports go to Europe and the US, the other half goes to countries using WHO-GMP (good manufacturing practices) as their regulatory expectation. We should look at this as a positive step and a platform to exchange information, learn what is happening globally, and influence developments in a way that puts our point of view forward,” Shah said.
“If we implement the cGMP (current GMP) and other Drugs, Cosmetics and Medical Devices legislations, most of the problems of this country can be addressed,” said Uday Bhaskar, former director-general of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India and current DG of the All-India Drug Control Officers’ Confederation.
Most manufacturing inspections and enforcement of regulations are done by Drugs Control Administrations of various states, which have limited resources.
“In some states, there has been no recruitment for more than 12 years,” Bhaskar said.
CDSCO issued an office memorandum on 9 November, mandating that applicants for the WHO assignment must hold a postgraduate degree in pharmacy or science and have completed 13 e-learning training modules on its SAKSHAM portal—the health ministry’s digital learning platform—by 31 October.
The top drug regulator conducted a written examination consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions in 90 minutes, followed by personal interviews on 12 November at CDSCO headquarters in New Delhi and across zonal offices.