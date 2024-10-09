Trachoma, once a leading cause of blindness, is not public health issue in India anymore: 10 things to know

Trachoma, a bacterial eye infection, was a leading cause of blindness among Indians in the late 1990s. According to the World Health Organization, it has been eliminated in India as a public health emergency. The WHO facilitated India on Tuesday for the feat which was achieved only by Nepal and Myanmar in the region, reported PTI.

What is Trachoma? Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection prevalent mainly among underprivileged communities living in poor environmental conditions.

What causes Trachoma? Trachoma is a bacterial infection which is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia Trachomatis. Trachoma is contagious, spreading through contact with the eyes, eyelids, nose or throat secretions of infected people, if left untreated it causes irreversible blindness.

An official Certification was handed over to Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South East Asia during the WHO's South East Asia Region, Regional Committee meeting held in the national capital on Tuesday.

An official release said WHO has termed Trachoma as a neglected tropical disease. WHO estimates suggest that 150 million people worldwide are affected by Trachoma and six million of them are blind or at risk of visually disabling complications. Trachoma is found in underprivileged communities living in poor environmental conditions.

Trachoma was amongst the leading cause of blindness in the country during 1950-60. The Government of India launched the National Trachoma Control Programme in 1963 and later on Trachoma control efforts were integrated into India's National Program for Control of Blindness (NPCB).

In 1971, blindness due to Trachoma was five per cent and today, owing to the various interventions under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), it has come down to less than one per cent.

WHO SAFE strategy was implemented throughout the country wherein SAFE stands for adoption of surgery, antibiotics, facial hygiene, environmental cleanliness. As a result, in 2017, India was declared free from infective Trachoma. However, surveillance continued for trachoma cases in all the districts of India from 2019 onwards till 2024.

The National Trachomatous Trichiasis (TT only) Survey was also carried out in 200 endemic districts of the country under NPCBVI from 2021-24, which was a mandate set by WHO in order to declare that India has eliminated Trachoma as a public health problem.