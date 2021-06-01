Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >India gives emergency use approval to Eli Lilly's covid antibody drug

India gives emergency use approval to Eli Lilly's covid antibody drug

Premium
Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S
1 min read . 12:46 PM IST Agencies

  • Eli Lilly said it is in talks with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate the drugs to help speed up access and provide more treatment options for COVID-19

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co today said its antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 case. A combination of the U.S. drugmaker's monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab has been given approval for restricted use in emergency situations in hospital settings in adults, the company's Indian unit said.

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co today said its antibody drug combination has received an emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 case. A combination of the U.S. drugmaker's monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab has been given approval for restricted use in emergency situations in hospital settings in adults, the company's Indian unit said.

Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight infection.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies that the body generates to fight infection.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company said it is in talks with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate the drugs to help speed up access and provide more treatment options for COVID-19.

A similar antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron and Roche in May received emergency use approval in India.

Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib in combination with remdesivir has already received restricted emergency use approval in India for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 adult patients requiring supplemental oxygen.

Eli Lilly had earlier said it has issued royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to many Indian pharma companies to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India for Covid-19 patients.

India today reported its lowest daily increase in new infections since April 8 at 127,510, staying below the 200,000-mark for a fifth straight day.

India's Zydus Cadila has already sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19. The treatment candidate, ZRC-3308, was earlier shown to reduce lung damage during animal trials, the drugmaker said, adding it was found to be safe and well-tolerated.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!