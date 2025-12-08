Mint Explainer: How the 'twin burden' of influenza and air pollution is wreaking havoc on public health
Doctors in northern Indian states, particularly in the national capital region, note that severe air pollution is exacerbating the impact of the influenza surge.
NEW DELHI : India is witnessing a significant surge in influenza cases, driven by the H3N2 subtype, clinically known to cause more severe infections and higher hospitalizations, according to the latest surveillance data from the country's premier medical research organization, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).