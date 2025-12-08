How has air pollution worsened the situation?

The convergence of hazardous pollution levels and the viral spike creates a “twin burden" for public health. According to experts, particulate matter 2.5 (ultrafine particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream) damages the respiratory tract's protective mucous lining (epithelium). This inflammation makes the lungs more “sticky", increasing susceptibility to viral attachment. When a patient contracts the flu in highly polluted air, symptoms such as breathlessness, coughing, and wheezing become more severe, and recovery times are significantly prolonged.