India launches its first cervical cancer vaccine, Serum likely to keep cost 200-400

The union government now plans to target girls in the 9-14 years age group for vaccination against cervical cancer. Before, the rollout of this vaccine, the Centre will launch a massive sensitization programme to educate parents and school authorities. As of now, whichever imported HPV vaccine is only available in the private sector at ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per dose. However, two doses are required to complete the course of vaccination.

