Home >Science >Health >India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, four weeks apart: Report
India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines. (REUTERS)
India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, four weeks apart: Report

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:34 AM IST Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Krishna N. Das , Reuters

  • Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines
  • A final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled today

NEW DELHI: India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.

