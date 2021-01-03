Home >Science >Health >India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, four weeks apart: Report
India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, four weeks apart: Report1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 08:34 AM IST
- Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines
- A final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled today
NEW DELHI: India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
30 cr people to be vaccinated in 1st phase: Max Hospital Cardiologist1 min read . 06:31 AM IST
Which countries have responded best to covid-19?5 min read . 02 Jan 2021
Highlights: Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins across India1 min read . 02 Jan 2021
How IIT-Bombay professors studied coughs to model Covid-19 spread4 min read . 01 Jan 2021
Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×