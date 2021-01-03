Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, four weeks apart: Report
India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines.

India likely to approve two-dose regimen for Covid-19 vaccines, four weeks apart: Report

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Krishna N. Das , Reuters

  • Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines
  • A final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled today

NEW DELHI: India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.