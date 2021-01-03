NEW DELHI: India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.