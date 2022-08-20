The Hand Foot Mouth Disease (HFMD), also known as the Tomato Fever has become a cause of concern for health experts as it rapidly spreads among children. Covid-19 has not loosened its grip on Indian citizen, at a time the dagger called Monkeypox also hangs low, a study punished in the Lancet Respiratory Journal has now warned of the rapidly surging cases of HFMD cases among children in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}